Wigan Warriors and Wakefield Trinity strike up dual-registration agreement

WIGAN WARRIORS and Wakefield Trinity have announced a dual-registration partnership for the 2024 season.

The arrangement between the two clubs will see Wigan players continue to be registered to the Warriors and also registered to play for Wakefield.

When a Wigan player goes on dual registration to Wakefield, that player will be eligible to play and train with both clubs. The player is restricted to play in one fixture per scheduled round of fixtures in any given week and would not be eligible to play twice for Wakefield and Wigan during the same weekend.

Dual-registration was first brought into the game in 2013 and Wigan have had previous partnerships with Swinton Lions, London Skolars, Newcastle Thunder, Oldham Roughyeds and London Broncos.

Wigan Warriors transition coach John Duffy said: “We are really looking forward to working with Daryl and his staff.

“Our young players will be really well coached and will gain valuable experience in a different environment.”

