South Sydney legend John Sutton announces retirement

South Sydney legend John Sutton has announced his retirement from the NRL.

The back-row forward has spent his entire 16-year career with South Sydney Rabbitohs where he captained the side to a Premiership win in 2014.

Wayne Bennett, after quipping about Sutton’s many tattoos, was incredibly complimentary of a player he’s only coached for 2019.

“It’s my first year here, but I’ve watched him from afar and coached against him many times and it was a real pleasure for me to meet him and have nearly this full season with him now,” Bennett said.

“All the things we know about him are true, he’s an extremely decent person, he’s very caring and within the group he’s highly regarded and has a wonderful demeanour about him. He never pushes himself on anybody and doesn’t give cheap advice he doesn’t lead himself.

“He’s very mild-mannered. But always conscious of his teammates and always there for them.”