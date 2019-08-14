Ashton set for Super League in 2020 with Warrington

Championship and Swinton Lions star Matty Ashton has signed a two-year deal with Super League outfit Warrington Wolves that starts in 2020.

The Wolves have paid an undisclosed transfer fee for the Championship’s top try-scorer who has notched 23 tries in 22 games so far in this campaign.

The 21-year-old back came through the ranks at Rochdale Mayfield before spending 12 months playing in Australia for Mullumbimby Giants.

“It’s a dream come true to be able to get the chance to play full-time Rugby League,” said Ashton.

“Warrington is a massive club and I’m extremely grateful for the opportunity. I’m looking forward to building myself up both as a player and as a person. I can’t wait to get stuck into training and meet the lads.”