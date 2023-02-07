South Sydney Rabbitohs and England prop forward Tom Burgess predicted to join Super League side Leeds Rhinos by Australian publication

SOUTH SYDNEY RABBITOHS and England prop forward Tom Burgess is predicted to leave the NRL for Super League side Leeds Rhinos.

Australian publication, Zerotackle, in their ’50 fearless predictions’, have predicted that: “While South Sydney will flash the cash in attempt to re-sign the behemoth, Thomas Burgess will depart the club for the Leeds Rhinos, the nearly 31 year-old lured home for a Super League swan song.”

Burgess has been linked with a move to Super League for the past year when he first came back to UK shores for the Rugby League World Cup.

The hulking 31-year-old has been at Souths since 2013, becoming the fourth Burgess brother to sign with the Rabbitohs alongside his brothers Sam and Luke and twin George.

Tom had, however, been hopeful of an extension at Souths, previously stating: “I would love to stay with Souths,” Burgess told Fox Sports.

“I have been here for 10 years now. It’s my last year on contract, but I’m pretty confident we can get something organised and get a new deal sorted, whether it is a year or two I am pretty keen to stay.”