South Sydney Rabbitohs bring in Tom Burgess’ ‘successor’ as Super League move potentially heats up

SOUTH SYDNEY RABBITOHS have brought in Tom Burgess’ successor as a potential move to Super League heats up.

Burgess has been linked with a move to Super League for the past two seasons with the recent Rugby League World Cup doing a lot to increase that speculation.

Now the Rabbitohs have found the next Burgess according to The Mole at the Wide World of Sports in the shape of Jason Hallie, who “has been playing against grown men in the Cairns A-Grade competition for the past two seasons and is rated among the best young front-rowers in the sunshine state,” The Mole has written.

A man monster standing at 110kg at just 19, Sydney clubs had been in for Hallie when the prop scored four tries in one game in the Mal Meninga Cup for Cairns earlier this year.

Burgess is now 31 and heading towards the twilight of his rugby league career whilst Hallie is just starting out, 12 years younger.

It will be interesting to see if Souths can fit both Hallie and Burgess in their thinking in the near future.

