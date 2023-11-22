Leigh Leopards owner Derek Beaumont defends decision to divert fans through club sponsor for Catalans Dragons away trip

LEIGH LEOPARDS owner Derek Beaumont has defended his decision to divert supporters through a club sponsor for the away trip to Catalans Dragons in Super League 2024.

With the fixture list for the 2024 Super League season under embargo, the club had sent the details – in confidence – to its own official kit and travel partner Jetz Travel so they can start constructing tailored packages for supporters.

As such, the club has provided its ticket allocation for the fixture to Jetz Travel as part of their sponsorship package with fans interested in purchasing a ticket or booking some or all their arrangements having to do so through Jetz Travel.

The news itself, when released by owner Beaumont, proved divisive on social media with Leigh fans. However, Beaumont himself has sought to clarify the news.

Beaumont said: “This process received some mixed reaction when I stated it on social media. It is important that the club drives business to its reputable partners. I have been on Manchester United trips where the allocation is through an agent so it’s not uncommon.

“People obviously need to travel to France and that will involve at least a ferry or channel tunnel, if not a flight, and Jetz can provide this at the same price as booking direct online.

“I would expect that supporters of the club would want to support a club sponsor that is investing in it, as in turn that helps fund the team that they support on the field.

“In addition to this, Jetz has a fantastic facility in the town where supporters can get good advice. They have tailored some different packages for supporters that will be simple to buy, and price pointed and will suit most needs.

“For the avoidance of doubt supporters do not have to purchase a complete package via Jetz; they can simply bolt their ticket to a flight or ferry or hotel booking. This year we booked all our flights and hotel directly with the airline and the property.

“Jetz have acquired the same property and undertaken all the work arranging the flights and provided the club a saving so hopefully supporters will be pleased with what they have to offer.”

