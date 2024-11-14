South Sydney Rabbitohs outside back Jacob Gagai completes Super League move

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have announced the signing of 28-year-old utility back Jacob Gagai from South Sydney Rabbitohs on a two-year deal.

Gagai made his NRL debut in Las Vegas, scoring against Manly Sea Eagles in 2024, and has since been prolific in finishing from the wing, centre and full back.

Head coach Luke Robinson is thrilled to have secured the signature of the 28-year-old: “He’s a player that epitomises what we want a Giants player to be. His work ethic is phenomenal, he’s a great bloke too so he’ll add to the culture. We’re trying to create a good, strong culture at the club going forward, and he’ll definitely add to that.

“From a playing point of view, he’s quick, he’s got great hands, and skill. He can play in different positions, he’s versatile. I’m really looking forward to having him as part of the squad. I really like the way he’s gone about his career, he’s done it the hard way. It shows a lot about his personality, he persevered and got his opportunity.

“In the games he’s played for Souths he has been phenomenal. The contacts we have in Australia that we’ve spoken to have been nothing but positive about him.”

Director of Rugby at the Giants Andy Kelly is excited to see the skill on show and is keen to see him light up Super League in 2025.

“I’m excited by the signing. He played really well in the NRL scoring 9 tries last year. It’s an indication of where we’re at at the moment, and the positive changes we’re making. We spoke about recruitment quite heavily and where we need to focus our attention. This shows that the intention is to start moving forward.

“We can expect excitement from Jacob. He’s quick, elusive and adds another dimension that we have probably lacked. We have another finisher in the back line. There’s so many positives with him we’re really looking for the future. He’s versatile too. That’s vital, the fact that we have a player and players in the squad that can play different roles means we can start to look at opposition, and see how they play and how we can adapt to that.”

