London Broncos snap up former Leeds Rhinos and Widnes Vikings prop

LONDON BRONCOS have announced the signing of prop Huw Worthington for the 2025 season.

The 30-year-old Welsh international joins the club having most recently played a key role at Whitehaven during the 2024 season.

Worthington switched codes from union after previously playing in the Championship with both Bedford and Richmond.

At 27, he moved to Australia to make the switch to League and was signed by the Sydney Roosters New South Wales Cup team.

Upon returning to the UK the prop spent time with both Leeds Rhinos and Widnes Vikings before signing with Whitehaven.

Speaking to London Broncos media, Worthington says he can’t wait to get started: I’m absolutely delighted to be joining London Broncos for next season. I really enjoyed watching them compete in Super League last year and now I can’t wait to be part of the rebuild going forward with the aim of getting the club back in Super League where it belongs.

“Hopefully I can bring my presence to the middle of the field and a good personality off it and really contribute to the group.

“I’m really looking forward to working under Mike Eccles, I really think he is the man to get the best out of me as a person and a player.”

