South Sydney Rabbitohs set to table £1.3 million offer for former England and Great Britain head coach Wayne Bennett

SOUTH SYDNEY RABBITOHS are set to table a £1.3 million offer for former England and Great Britain head coach Wayne Bennett.

The Rabbitohs are currently without a head coach for 2025 following the sacking of Jason Demetriou with his assistant Ben Hornby being given the reins until the end of the 2024 NRL season.

Bennett is currently number one at The Dolphins, but the veteran boss will be leaving his post as head coach with former St Helens man Kristian Woolf set to take over the reins.

That has left other NRL clubs looking at the 74-year-old as the right man to turn things around, especially at the Rabbitohs.

Now, according to the Daily Telegraph, a £1.3 million – or $2.5 million – offer has been tabled for Bennett to lead the ailing Redfern club until the end of 2027.

Of course, Bennett helped Souths make the 2021 NRL Grand Final following a three-year spell at the club, and the Rabbitohs are keen to bring him back.

Meanwhile, The Dolphins are said to be still keen on keeping Bennett at the club in some sort of capacity.

“Wayne has got a role with us on the table in a capacity where he is involved in all facets of the club,” Dolphins CEO Terry Reader told the Daily Telegraph.

“At the end of the day, our intention is to have Wayne involved in the club moving forward, but Wayne will decide when he stops coaching and he will decide that towards the end of the year.

“That’s still our intention (for Bennett to be at the Dolphins in 2025) but it’s up to Wayne and when he is ready to decide what his role looks like.”

