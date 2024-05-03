Leigh Leopards boss Adrian Lam admits he tried signing ex-Hull FC man whilst at Wigan Warriors

LEIGH LEOPARDS head coach Adrian Lam has admitted that he tried signing former Hull FC man Ben McNamara when he was head coach of the Wigan Warriors.

McNamara recently joined Leigh after a number of years at Hull, where he failed to nail down a regular spot, but the halfback/hooker is thriving in Lam’s side.

After playing a bit-part role at the start of the 2024 Super League season, an injury to Gareth O’Brien has seen Matt Moylan drop to fullback and McNamara come in in the halves, though he has also been used at hooker.

And now Lam has revealed that he tried signing McNamara whilst he was head coach of Wigan.

“I tried to sign him for Wigan when i first was at Wigan when he was only 17,” Lam said.

“I’ve followed his progress, I think he’s a bit of a nine as well. i think he would be able to do a job there in the near future.

“I think he’s one of the smarter players I know, if he can keep developing the way he is and he can get really into that nine spot then he can potentially take us to another level.

“I know what Ben is capable of. He’s got a lot to learn and he’s only very raw at the moment but the improvement you will see in him in three years will hopefully go through the roof.

“I know he has made some bad decisions in some games but I am here to support players when they are going through those moments but Ben has done so much more good things than bad things.

“I’ve got to be patient with Ben, he’s doing a great job for us at the moment.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast