South Sydney Rabbitohs star Taane Milne makes Super League move

HUDDERSFIELD GIANTS have signed Fiji international Taane Milne on a two-year deal.

Golden Boot nominated Milne has joined his former teammates Jacob Gagai and Thomas Burgess from South Sydney Rabbitohs in joining the Giants ahead of the 2025 Super League season.

A highly experienced back, Milne will add considerable strike to an already impressive Giants backline that includes prolific try scorer Adam Swift, young talent Sam Halsall and former teammate Jacob Gagai.

The 29-year-old Fijian international has amassed over 80 appearances in the NRL, scoring 25 tries, his most prolific spell coming at Souths where since 2021 he scored 24 tries in 69 appearances.

Milne will take the vacant number 23 and will report for pre-season training within the coming weeks in preparation for the 2025 season once Visa clearance is obtained.

Milne said: “I’m really excited to make the move over there, my partner will come eventually. It’s been a long process but I’m glad it’s done now and I can’t wait to get in to training and meet the boys. I was speaking to Tom Burgess, and he was talking good things about the club.

“He asked if I’d be interested in a move if an opportunity came about and coming off contract, I said I would think about it. Robbo gave me a call two weeks in and told me he was interested. I’m having a baby in January, and he rang me to tell me about how it is a family orientated club and reassured me. I really respected that.”

Huddersfield Giants Chairman Ken Davy also commented on the capture of Taane Milne: “Being able to secure the signing of an international NRL centre who was Fiji’s Man of the Match and a Golden Boot nominee is a great capture for the Giants, and it shows our commitment to providing Luke Robinson with a quality squad to compete in the Betfred Super League.

“I’m extremely confident that Taane will be an excellent addition to our squad, and we are excited to have him join our club, he performed extremely well in the recent internationals, and we’re hoping he can continue that form in the Claret and Gold.

“We need all of our supporters to get behind Luke and the squad in 2025 as we hope for a successful season, and in particular I appeal to those unrenewed season card-holders to join us on the exciting journey.”

