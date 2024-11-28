Ex-Leeds Rhinos forward Mickael Goudemand finds new club

FORMER Leeds Rhinos forward Michael Goudemand has found a new club following his exit from the Super League side.

Goudemand only joined the Rhinos ahead of the 2024 Super League season from Catalans Dragons and went on to make 18 appearances, scoring one try.

However, he only played once in the final ten games of the season and the French international and Leeds agreed to mutually end the deal to allow the 28-year-old the chance to pursue other playing opportunities next season.

Now, Goudemand has signed for French Elite Championship side Albi, who have won four of their opening seven games of the season so far.

Mickaël Goudemand est albigeois! Formé à Avignon, il y fait ses débuts en Championnat de France à 17 ans.

Le voilà maintenant prêt à porter haut ce maillot Orange et Noir, et à venir impacter les équipes adverses. Bienvenue à Albi Mickaël ! pic.twitter.com/ijUiLKqkTX — Albi Rugby League XIII (@AlbiXIII) November 28, 2024

