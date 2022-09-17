Spain and Netherlands name Test squads

Spain and Netherlands have announced their squads for the first-ever Test clash between the nations, at the Campo del Rugby De El Bercial in Getafe tomorrow, Saturday (kick off 5pm local time).

Espana RL president Tony Placios, commented: “We are very excited to see our men’s team return to international rugby league and are very much looking forward to welcoming Netherlands for what we hope to be a close game between the two sides. We are anticipating that this game plus the presence of the Spanish wheelchair team in the World Cup will be a boost for the sport again here.”

The match will be the first in charge for new Netherlands head coach Dave Hunter (pictured), as he continues to prepare his side for the 2025 RL World Cup qualifiers and with the annual clash against Germany in the Griffin Cup to come. “The contest against Spain will be the toughest challenge Dutch RL has faced for some time,” he said. “With Euro B and WCQ’s around the corner, we see this as a perfect opportunity to test ourselves against quality opposition.

“We’re probably underdogs for this match, but our preparation has been good and the combinations are starting to click. Team morale is high and we can’t wait to get to Madrid. This is a challenge we’re definitely up for!”

The match will be live-streamed on the following link: https://m.twitch.tv/filorc2019

SPAIN : Miquel Tomas Enrique (Acklam RFC), Juanlu Mudarra, Jorge Gomez Sanchez (CR Cordoba), Daniel Garcia O’Brien (Crosfields), Rafael García, Antonio Puerta (Filo R.C.), Adria Alonso (Inter RC), Luc Franco, Valentin Yesa (Limoux XIII), Benjamin Diaz (Olympique Besancon), Anthony Delgado (Pamiers XIII), Alexandre Huescar (Pia XIII Baroudeurs), Mariano Martin Fernandez (RAC Lobos Segovia), Sadiq Ayanlaja (Salford Red Devils Reserves/Salford Roosters), Miguel Olivares (Tatami RC), Julien Ferrere (Toulouse Jules), Romain Pallares (Villefranche XIII), Kevin Aparicio (Unattached)