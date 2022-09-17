Early Leeds Rhinos team news for Super League Grand Final as star ruled out

Harry Newman will not play for Leeds Rhinos in the Grand Final, while the status of Aidan Sezer remains uncertain.

Leeds will play at Old Trafford for the first time in five years next week after overcoming Wigan Warriors 20-8 in Friday night’s Super League semi-final.

Sezer was withdrawn from the field in the second half of that game after being on the receiving end of the high tackle that saw John Bateman dismissed, and did not return.

He said after the game that he had passed a HIA, but he will still have to be stood down and miss the Grand Final if he was kept off the pitch for any serious symptoms.

The only fresh returnees at Old Trafford are likely to be Rhyse Martin, who has served now his two-match ban, and Morgan Gannon should he pass the head injury protocols.

Head coach Rohan Smith confirmed after the Warriors win that centre Newman, who has been out for the past month with a hamstring injury, “won’t play next week”.

And he also said that wingers David Fusitu’a and Ash Handley, who have calf and foot issues respectively, are “probably not playing” in the Grand Final either.