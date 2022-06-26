Springer walks out on Toulouse

SUPER LEAGUE’S bottom club Toulouse Olympique have been dealt a further blow in their battle to avoid relegation by the departure of one of their first team players.

League Express understands that former Castleford forward Gadwin Springer has left the club following a dispute with coaching staff at training on Saturday.

The 29-year-old French international was in his second stint at Toulouse after coming through the juniors ranks before leaving to join Catalans Dragons, Castleford and Toronto before returning to the Olympians this season.

Unofficial sources at the club have suggested that Springer was unhappy with recent results and performances and made his feelings known, resulting in his immediate departure.

Despite efforts to contact the club last night, there was no official response to confirm or deny the situation.

