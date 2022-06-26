Betts a comfortable caretaker as Thunder seek new coach

DENIS BETTS is ready to reprise his coaching career “for as long as it takes” to find the right man to carry on the work Eamon O’Carroll has done towards progressing the Newcastle Thunder project.

Former Wigan and Widnes team chief Betts is now director of rugby at the ambitious North-East club, whose stated aim is to earn a place in Super League by 2030.

His former Widnes player and assistant coach O’Carroll, who was appointed shortly before Newcastle moved from League One up to the Championship through a bidding process in late 2019, has resigned.

Betts has taken the reins on an interim basis, with long-serving club man Michael Heap remaining assistant coach. After Thunder hosted Workington, the pair are preparing for Saturday’s visit to Featherstone.

Having consolidated their second-tier status by finishing eleventh last year, after which the club became entirely full-time after operating a hybrid system, Newcastle went into the Workington game in tenth place and with five wins from 15 league games.

Ex-Wigan and Great Britain second rower Betts had a year at the Warriors’ helm on an interim basis, guiding his side to within one win of the 2004 Super League Grand Final, and seven-and-a-half in charge of Widnes up to May 2018.

The 51-year-old was also assistant to former England coach Wayne Bennett and told League Express: “I’m comfortable overseeing Newcastle for as long as it takes to find the right person to take the role.

“There’s no timescale. I’ve already had some calls, but we’ll be going through a thorough recruitment process to make sure we fully assess all the candidates.

“Coaching is a tough and challenging life and having worked really hard to deal with the move into the Championship, Eamon kept us there and then dealt with the transition to being full-time.

“Like us all, he would have liked a few more wins this season, but he has had to cope with a lot of injuries, and there was absolutely no pressure on him from me or the club.

“His decision to resign came out of nowhere, but he has to do the best thing for himself and his family. I’m sorry to see him go and I hope he remains in the game, because he is a good coach.”

