SQUAD WATCH | Team news from all five of Friday’s Super League games

Huddersfield Giants v Catalans Dragons

Huddersfield make just one change to their 19-man squad, with Adam O’Brien missing out after suffering a nasty injury last week. He’s replaced by Dom Young.

There’s only one change for Catalans too, with Mickael Goudemand replacing Matty Smith for their trip to the John Smith’s Stadium

Giants: McIntosh, McGillvary, Gaskell, Frawley, Clough, Leeming, Matagi, Murphy, Mellor, Lawrence, Ta’ai, English, Jake Wardle, Holmes, Ikahihifo, L Senior, I Senior, Wilson, Young.

Dragons: Gigot, Broughton, Mead, Wiliame, Langi, Casty, McIlorum, Edwards, Garcia, Bousquet, Simon, Whitley, Da Costa, Goudemand, Albert, Maria, Romano, Kasiano, Tomkins.

Leeds Rhinos v Hull Kingston Rovers

Leeds will be without Brad Singleton for their pivotal clash with Hull Kingston Rovers on Friday.

The prop is ruled out through suspension and is replaced in the squad by Jamie Jones-Buchanan, in what is Leeds’ only change to the 19-man squad.

As for the Robins, they’ve named an unchanged squad following last week’s heavy defeat to Wigan.

Leeds icon Danny McGuire is in contention to play his final ever game at Headingley despite picking up a knock last week.

Rhinos: Walker, Briscoe, Hurrell, Handley, Myler, Cuthbertson, Merrin, Dwyer, Sutcliffe, Ferres, Oledzki, Jones-Buchanan, Smith, Donaldson, Newman, Seumanufagai, Lunt, Lui, Martin.

Rovers: Quinlan, Hall, Crooks, Keinhorst, Shaw, McGuire, Mulhern, Masoe, Tomkins, Hauraki, Garbutt, Atkin, Lawler, Linnett, Drinkwater, Murray, Livett, Johnson, Parcell.

St Helens v Wigan Warriors

James Roby has been named in the St Helens squad for the derby with Wigan.

The influential hooker has missed the last four games following an operation on a groin injury, but could make his return this week.

Fellow hooker Aaron Smith is also named, leaving some doubt over Roby’s availability for the match. The pair replace Matty Costello and Joseph Paulo, who has a calf strain.

Meanwhile, Wigan have made just one change, with Jake Shorrocks replacing Morgan Escare.

Saints: Lomax, Makinson, Naiqama, Percival, Grace, Fages, Walmsley, Roby, Thompson, McCarthy-Scarsbrook, Knowles, Amor, Peyroux, Swift, Lees, Ashworth, Smith, Bentley, Coote.

Warriors: Bullock, Burgess, Byrne, Clubb, Farrell, Gildart, Hankinson, Hardaker, Isa, Leuluai, Marshall, Navarrete, Partington, Powell, Sammut, Sarginson, Shorrocks, Smithies, Williams.

Wakefield Trinity v Castleford Tigers

Wakefield will be without David Fifita for their West Yorkshire derby with Castleford.

The ‘Big Bopper’ has a foot injury, meaning he is ruled out. But James Batchelor and Max Jowitt both return after injuries, with Mason Caton-Brown also in contention. Titus Gwaze and Lee Kershaw miss out.

Castleford have made four changes to their squad, with Oliver Holmes in the squad for the first time since April. Jake Trueman and Tuoyo Egodo also return alongside young hooker Jacques O’Neill.

Greg Eden has been dropped after coming in for criticism from Daryl Powell last week, while Mitch Clark, Cory Aston and Matt Cook all drop out.

Trinity: Arundel, Batchelor, Brough, Caton-Brown, Crowther, England, Hampshire, Hirst, Jones-Bishop, Jowitt, King, Kopczak, Lyne, Miller, Pauli, Randell, Tanginoa, Tupou, Wood.

Tigers: Blair, Clare, Clarkson, Egodo, Holmes, Maher, Massey, Mata’utia, McMeeken, McShane, Millington, Milner, Minikin, O’Neill, Rankin, Sene-Lefao, Smith, Trueman, Watts.

Warrington Wolves v Salford Red Devils

Warrington have named an unchanged squad for the visit of Salford.

The Wolves won last time out against London, and Steve Price will pick from the same 19 players this week, meaning Luther Burrell could feature once again.

Salford have made three changes, with new signing Josh Johnson thrown straight in following his move from Barrow. Adam Walker and Adam Lawton are also named in the squad, with Derrell Olpherts, Ken Sio and Ben Nakubuwai dropping out.

Wolves: Akauola, Austin, Burrell, Charnley, D Clark, J Clark, Cooper, Currie, Davis, Goodwin, Hughes, King, Lineham, Mamo, Moran, Patton, Philbin, Tasi, Walker.

Red Devils: Evalds, Welham, Sa’u, Bibby, Dudson, Jones, Flanagan, Lussick, Walker, Burke, McCarthy, Tomkins, Johnson, Lawton, Inu, Lannon, Lolohea, Hastings, Johnson.