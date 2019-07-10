Blues win Origin decider thanks to last-minute Tedesco try

James Tedesco’s last-minute try won New South Welsh their first Origin decider in eight attempts and their second series in a row.

James Maloney gave his side an early lead with a penalty but Queensland were impressive early and scored the first try when Corey Norman kicked through for Felise Kaufusi.

Queensland continued to play well and extended their lead through Ethan Lowe’s penalty but James Tedesco’s impressive run set up the position for Paul Vaughan to crash over.

With the scores level at the break, Tedesco’s speed got his side in front early in the second half with a try on the left. Then Damien Cook broke through the middle for a score which took the Blues out to a 20-8 lead.

Josh McGuire’s try with eight minutes to go gave the visitors hope. Then Josh Papalii’s score, with two minutes to go level the scores. But Tedesco was on hand to finish off Blake Ferguson’s break to send ANZ Stadium into euphoria.

New South Wales: Tedesco, Ferguson, T Trbojevic, Wighton, Addo-Carr, Maloney, Pearce, Saifiti, Cook, Klemmer, Cordner, Frizell, J Trbojevic; Interchanges: Vaughan, Finucane, Murray, Graham

Tries: Vaughan, Tedesco 2, Cook; Goals: Maloney 5

Queensland: Munster, Oates, Mbye, Chambers, Gagai, Norman, Cherry-Evans, Ofahengaue, Hunt, Papalii, Kaufusi, Lowe, McGuire; Interchanges: Morgan, Welch, Glasby, Fifita

Tries: Kaufusi, McGuire; Goals: Lowe 4

A full match report of the third Origin game will feature in Monday’s League Express.