St George Illawarra Dragons forward Dan Russell set to join Super League side

ST GEORGE ILLAWARRA DRAGONS forward Dan Russell is set to join the Warrington Wolves.

That’s according to The Mole at the Wide World of Sports, who has reported that the Papua New Guinea international is very close to signing for the Cheshire club.

The 28-year-old, who has played just eight times for the Dragons over a two-year period since debuting in 2023, is effectively a free agent after St George decided not to renew his contract.

Russell has been capped ten times by the Kumuls, with the forward also appearing once for the PNG PM’s XIII.

The Wolves are currently losing the likes of Josh Drinkwater, Matty Nicholson, John Bateman and Matty Russell.

