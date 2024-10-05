Player ratings as Wigan Warriors thrash Leigh Leopards to make Super League Grand Final with ease

WIGAN WARRIORS cruised into the Super League Grand Final with a comprehensive 36-0 thrashing of Leigh Leopards.

Wigan were the better side in the opening exchanges, Liam Marshall punishing a Matt Moylan error from a high kick to canter over in the corner on 11 minutes. Adam Keighran, however, couldn’t convert as the hosts led 4-0.

The Warriors kept on coming, though, and they had their second on 18 minutes when Sam Walters stretched out through an Oliver Holmes tackle. Keighran this time converted for a 10-0 lead.

Keighran kept the scoreboard ticking over with a penalty after Abbas Miski intercepted a Ricky Leutele pass to run 80 metres as Leigh looked certain to reply before Matt Peet’s side struck a killer blow as half-time approached, Marshall grabbing a second off a Jai Field pass. Keighran made it 18-0 with the boot.

HALF-TIME: WIGAN WARRIORS 18-0 LEIGH LEOPARDS

The Leopards started appallingly bad in the second-half too with Aaron Pene dropping the ball on the first tackle as Walters punished that error just two minutes in. Keighran converted for a 24-0 lead.

And Keighran was on hand to slot over another two points when Brad Dwyer was found offside.

26-0 up, Wigan were purring and some Bevan French magic sealed the deal on the hour. The Wigan livewire received the ball with nothing on, before grubbering a kick through for himself in a moment of sublime skill. Keighran made it 32-0 with the conversion.

There was still time for Field to notch a superb individual try from a scrum with Keighran rounding the scores off at 38-0.

Wigan Warriors

1 Jai Field – 10

2 Abbas Miski – 8

3 Adam Keighran – 8

4 Jake Wardle – 9

5 Liam Marshall – 9

6 Bevan French – 10

7 Harry Smith – 9

8 Ethan Havard – 7

17 Kruise Leeming – 8

16 Luke Thompson – 8

21 Junior Nsemba – 10

22 Sam Walters – 9

13 Kaide Ellis – 8

Substitutes

10 Liam Byrne – 6

15 Patrick Mago – 6

19 Tyler Dupree – 6

27 Tom Forber – 6

Tries: Marshall (11, 38), Walters (18, 42), French (60), Field (76)

Goals: Keighran 7/8

Leigh Leopards

6 Matt Moylan – 3

3 Zak Hardaker – 4

4 Ricky Leutele – 5

24 Umyla Hanley – 4

34 Darnell McIntosh – 4

1 Gareth O’Brien – 4

7 Lachlan Lam – 5

8 Tom Amone – 6

9 Edwin Ipape – 5

10 Robbie Mulhern – 6

20 Oliver Holmes – 3

12 Jack Hughes – 6

13 John Asiata – 5

Substitutes

15 Matt Davis – 4

17 Owen Trout – 5

33 Brad Dwyer – 4

35 Aaron Pene – 5

Tries:

Goals:

