St George Illawarra Dragons forward Lucas Castle makes UK move

ST GEORGE Illawarra Dragons forward Lucas Castle has made the move to the UK.

The 23 year old prop has played his rugby in the 2022 season for the St George Illawarra Dragons reserve grade in the NSW Cup and spent 2021 with the Blacktown Workers in the NSW Cup Competition, but has now joined Whitehaven in the Championship.

The Workers side are the feeder side of the Manly Sea Eagles. Castle started his career at the Wests Tigers Jersey Flegg side. The Jersey Flegg cup is a competition in New South Wales for players under the age of 21.

Head coach Jonty Gorley spoke of Castle’s signing: “Lucas will add some size to our front row with being 6’4″ and well over 100 kgs. He has came through a good system at the dragons. He’s been playing NSW cup for the dragons this year which is just one level below NRL so it’s a very good comp. He carries the ball well and has got a good offload in his skillset, so hopefully we will benefit from that. Can’t wait to get him over, along with the rest of the lads.

Director Ashley Kilpatrick said: “ We’re delighted to get Lucas coming over to join us. He’s a big body and mainly a front rower who can also play a bit at 13. He’s played at a good standard at his previous clubs he has been at. He’s really keen to get over and stamp his authority over here in the UK.

“Once again the club would like to thank the Vice Presidents who will be funding the flights for Lucas to come to the UK.”