Leigh Leopards’ ‘significant investment’ for new mascot after taking inspiration from ‘The Masked Singer’

LEIGH Leopards want their fans involved in the creation of their new mascot name.

The club rebranded a number of weeks ago, taking the world of rugby league by sport in an incredible move and since then, Leigh have been making all sorts of moves.

Ten new signings have been announced whilst the Leopards received the greatest sponsorship deal in the club’s history on the back of the rebrand.

Now the club is set to unveil their new mascot following ‘significant investment’ in the inclusion of illuminated eyes.

And the Leigh fans are being asked to name the mascot.

The club made a statement saying: “As mentioned in the club’s initial rebranding presentation, Leigh Leopards are asking its fans to name our brand new leopard mascot.

“The club’s new mascot will not be like any other typical furry mascot, as this particular costume is set to be created by the makers of hit US show “The Masked Singer”, with illuminated eyes coming at a significant investment from the club.

“Fans are asked to use the link below to put in your suggestion, with a selection committee picking the top three for Leopards fans to choose from at a later stage.”