St George Illawarra Dragons hunting two Super League halfbacks

ST GEORGE ILLAWARRA DRAGONS are hunting two Super League-based halfbacks.

That’s according to The Daily Telegraph, which is claiming that the Dragons are looking at Wigan Warriors halfback Bevan French and Leeds Rhinos playmaker Brodie Croft as part of their plan to replace the outgoing Ben Hunt.

Much has been made of Hunt’s imminent departure from St George, but Dragons head coach Shane Flanagan is in no mood to mess about in terms of his replacement.

French and Croft are names that have been placed on Flanagan’s desk, alongside Wests Tigers’ Adam Doueihi, South Sydney Rabbitohs’ Lachlan Ilias and Cronulla Sharks’ Daniel Atkinson.

“We just want to get all our options, our potential sixes and sevens, lined up on the table. We will meet on Wednesday as a club and see what is best for us,” Flanagan told The Daily Telegraph.

“We’re working out who to put on our list. That’s it at this stage. We will take a breath and see what’s out there and assess it once we have all the information

“There are many players we could potentially look at. We also have to work out whether we hold our fire and go for 2026.

“I wouldn’t say anyone is in front of anyone else but I just needed to work out who we could look at or do we go with what we have for 2025. We might scratch some players off straight away. I’m not saying they’re in or out.”

