Rugby league legend Garry Schofield gives verdict on Brian Noble appointment at Bradford Bulls

WELL, Bradford have certainly gone back to the future with their appointment of Brian Noble as coach, haven’t they?

It’s going to be interesting seeing how this pans out, with those in charge having designs on getting back into Super League.

Nobby, of course, is Bradford through and through, playing for them in the Northern days, then leading the Bulls’ charge to Super League and world domination in the noughties.

His coaching achievements are clear, and he knows the DNA of the club, but these are different times, and Bradford are a different club to those days.

He’s been having an input as a coaching consultant, but actually taking the reins is another matter.

Nobby will have a good operator alongside him in Lee Greenwood, and with the squad they’ve been assembling, Bradford should be contenders in the Championship.

That alone doesn’t mean a return to the top level, of course, and Bradford have plenty of things to work on, not least the ground, which they now own.

But success on the field will help bring back the fans, and a thriving Bulls would be good for the game as a whole.

I’m still a bit curious about Eamon O’Carroll’s decision to give up a coaching role to return to being an assistant.

St Helens seems his destination, and you’d think Lee Briers will be number two to Paul Wellens, with Eamon next in the chain.

But of course it’s his choice, and we all know the stature of Saints.

