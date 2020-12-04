St Helens’ 2021 Squad Numbers – Joel Thompson takes 11

St Helens have announced their squad numbers for the 2021 season.

The Super League champions have handed new signing Joel Thompson the number 11 shirt left vacant by Zeb Taia.

Fellow NRL recruits Sione Mata’utia and Agnatius Paasi will wear number 14 and 17 respectively while Dan Norman, who has joined the club from London, will wear 25.

Matty Lees’ performances have earned him the number 10 shirt previously worn by Luke Thompson, while James Bentley’s form has seen him rewarded with number 12.

Morgan Knowles will now wear number 13 with its former occupant, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, wearing 15.

Grand Final hero Jack Welsby has also been upgraded and will now wear 18.

St Helens squad numbers:

1. Lachlan Coote

2. Tommy Makinson

3. Kevin Naiqama

4. Mark Percival

5. Regan Grace

6. Jonny Lomax

7. Theo Fages

8. Alex Walmsley

9. James Roby

10. Matty Lees

11. Joel Thompson.

12. James Bentley

13. Morgan Knowles

14. Sione Mata’utia

15. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook

16. Kyle Amor

17. Agnatius Paasi

18. Jack Welsby

19. Aaron Smith

20. Joe Batchelor

21. Lewis Dood

22. Josh Simm

23. Jake Wingfield

24. Josh Eaves

25. Dan Norman

26. Tom Nisbet

27. Matthew Foster

28. Nico Rizzelli

29. Ben Davies

30. Sam Royle