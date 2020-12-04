St Helens’ 2021 Squad Numbers – Joel Thompson takes 11

St Helens have announced their squad numbers for the 2021 season.
The Super League champions have handed new signing Joel Thompson the number 11 shirt left vacant by Zeb Taia.
Fellow NRL recruits Sione Mata’utia and Agnatius Paasi will wear number 14 and 17 respectively while Dan Norman, who has joined the club from London, will wear 25.
Matty Lees’ performances have earned him the number 10 shirt previously worn by Luke Thompson, while James Bentley’s form has seen him rewarded with number 12.
Morgan Knowles will now wear number 13 with its former occupant, Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, wearing 15.
Grand Final hero Jack Welsby has also been upgraded and will now wear 18.
St Helens squad numbers:
1. Lachlan Coote
2. Tommy Makinson
3. Kevin Naiqama
4. Mark Percival
5. Regan Grace
6. Jonny Lomax
7. Theo Fages
8. Alex Walmsley
9. James Roby
10. Matty Lees
11. Joel Thompson.
12. James Bentley
13. Morgan Knowles
14. Sione Mata’utia
15. Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook
16. Kyle Amor
17. Agnatius Paasi
18. Jack Welsby
19. Aaron Smith
20. Joe Batchelor
21. Lewis Dood
22. Josh Simm
23. Jake Wingfield
24. Josh Eaves
25. Dan Norman
26. Tom Nisbet
27. Matthew Foster
28. Nico Rizzelli
29. Ben Davies
30. Sam Royle