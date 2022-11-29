St Helens and Canterbury Bulldogs legend James Graham’s ‘horrendous away days’ at one Super League ground

ST Helens and Canterbury Bulldogs legend James Graham has revealed how he ‘used to have horrendous away days’ at one particular Super League club.

Throughout his career playing for Saints then the Bulldogs and St George Illawarra Dragons in the NRL, Graham was known for his incredible passion and determination to lead from the front.

But, even so, at one Super League ground, Graham revealed the struggle that went on both on and off the field during a game day.

“I used to dread playing at Belle Vue,” Graham stated on The Bye Round podcast.

“Did Wakefield have a groundsman? The field was always like concrete and you couldn’t stand up in the away dressing room.

“I don’t know who the coach was at the time, maybe John Kear, but he painted the away changing rooms pink.

“Ian Millward started that and we turned up to play Wakefield and it was pink. We used to have horrendous away days at Wakefield.”

South Sydney Rabbitohs head coach, Jason Demetriou, is often hailed as a Trinity legend from his time at the club and revealed why the dressing rooms were painted pink.

“There were two parts to the away changing room but they would always use the sliding doors and make you all sit in one side,” Demetriou said.

“We’d played at St Helens earlier in the year and the changing rooms were pink for some reason when they came we were like we’re going to do it.”