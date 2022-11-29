Cameron Smith on Leeds Rhinos stars leaving for Hull FC and playing against his brother at Castleford Tigers

LEEDS Rhinos will go into the 2023 Super League season without Liam Sutcliffe and Brad Dwyer following their exit to Hull FC.

The duo were influential in everything the West Yorkshire club did well last season, but moved to pastures new as part of Tony Smith’s revolution at the Black and Whites.

Now, former teammate Cameron Smith, has revealed just how important the duo have been at Leeds over the years.

“We will miss them tremendously,” Smith told the Leeds Rhinos website.

“They played such a big part in my time here and they are friends for life.

“They were an integral part of our team last year not only on the pitch coming up with huge plays but Hull FC have gained two awesome players and two awesome blokes and we will miss them a lot.”

As well as coming up both Sutcliffe and Dwyer in 2023, Smith will also go head to head with his older brother, Daniel, who plays for the Castleford Tigers.

The two have had great battles in the past on the pitch and now Cameron has explained just how good it has been for the Smith family to have the two Super League representatives.

“It’s always great to play against Daniel, I’ve done it numerous times now but I think I’m more on the winning side of the family now,” Smith joked.

“It’s always good, he’s a good player and it’s awesome for the family and able to produce two professional rugby league players doing something we love. We will never take it for granted.”