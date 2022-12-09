St Helens and Hull KR announce superb off-field deals ahead of Super League 2023

ST HELENS continue to attract major off-field deals with the latest of which sees Gorilla – a leading adhesive creator – sign on with the Merseyside club.

Gorilla currently serves the UK and Europe from their offices based in Chorley, Lancashire, with some of their products now including Super Glues, Wood Glue, specialist Tapes, Epoxies and Sealants alongside their leading product, Gorilla Glue.

Hannah Bulfield, Brand Manager at Gorilla commented “We are delighted to become a Platinum partner of Saints following their incredible success last season, securing their place as Super League Champions for the fourth year running.”

“We’re looking forward to another exciting season, supporting a team that aligns with our brand so well.”

Saints General Manager Dave Hutchinson said on the partnership “Gorilla’s brand has great synergies with the game of Rugby League and we are delighted to welcome on board as a new partner, such a hugely recognised brand to again strengthen our stable of Club partners.”

Meanwhile, Hull KR have continued their impressive off-field momentum with bringing in American Chip Spice as a sponsor.

Chip Spice was created in 1979 by Ron and Brenda Wilson, and was registered as a limited company in 1993. It is now run by their son, Edward Wilson, who runs American Chip Spice and Wilson Seasonings with Edward speaking of the relationship between the city and the business.

Wilson said: “My parent’s creation became such a huge hit in Hull, our company really wouldn’t be where it is today without it. Over the years, Chip Spice has become iconic in this city, just like cream telephone boxes or patties. It’s not just a seasoning anymore.

“Before becoming City of Culture in 2017, there was a sense that Chip Spice only belonged to Hull, but since then there’s been a real drive to promote it to people visiting this fabulous city. I’ve seen Chip Spice on t-shirts and artwork. I think I even heard that there was a song, if you can believe it! That’s why it’s so important to me to give back to the community. I love sharing this connection with Hull.”