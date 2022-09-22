St Helens and Leeds Rhinos name 21-man squads for Super League Grand Final

The 21-man squads are in for Saturday’s Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford between St Helens and Leeds Rhinos.

Saints, who include Morgan Knowles following a successful appeal against his suspension, could also have the boost of a return for Will Hopoate following a hamstring injury.

The only other changes to their squad see Dan Norman and Josh Simm come back in, taking the places of Sam Royle and Taylor Pemberton.

Regan Grace, Lewis Dodd (both Achilles) and Alex Walmsley (foot) remain the major injury absentees but they are otherwise full strength.

Leeds have made two changes to their squad from last week, as Rhyse Martin returns from suspension and Ash Handley comes back into contention following a foot injury.

Aidan Sezer is ruled out by concussion protocols and Corey Johnson also makes way for Rohan Smith’s side, who are without David Fusitu’a (calf), Harry Newman (hamstring), Tom Holroyd (elbow) and Morgan Gannon (head).

St Helens v Leeds Rhinos – Old Trafford, Saturday 6pm

St Helens: 1 Jack Welsby, 2 Tommy Makinson, 3 Will Hopoate, 4 Mark Percival, 6 Jonny Lomax, 9 James Roby, 10 Matty Lees, 11 Sione Mata’utia, 12 Joe Batchelor, 13 Morgan Knowles, 14 Joey Lussick, 15 Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 16 Curtis Sironen, 17 Agnatius Paasi, 19 Jake Wingfield, 20 James Bell, 21 Josh Simm, 22 Ben Davies, 23 Konrad Hurrell, 24 Dan Norman, 27 Jon Bennison.

Leeds: 4 Liam Sutcliffe, 5 Ash Handley, 6 Blake Austin, 8 Mikolaj Oledzki, 9 Kruise Leeming, 10 Matt Prior, 11 James Bentley, 12 Rhyse Martin, 13 Zane Tetevano, 14 Brad Dwyer, 16 Richie Myler, 17 Cameron Smith, 19 Bodene Thompson, 20 Tom Briscoe, 22 Sam Walters, 24 Jarrod O’Connor, 25 James Donaldson, 28 Muizz Mustapha, 29 Liam Tindall, 32 Jack Sinfield, 33 Zak Hardaker.