York City Knights’ Tara-Jane Stanley named Woman of Steel

York City Knights fullback Tara-Jane Stanley has been named the 2022 Woman of Steel.

England international Stanley becomes the fourth winner of the award after holding off competition from five other contenders, including former winners Georgia Roche and Jodie Cunningham.

The 29-year-old was an outstanding performer in York’s charge to the League Leaders’ Shield – their first ever trophy – and the Super League Grand Final.

“I’m stunned and humbled to have won the award,” said former Thatto Heath and Castleford Tigers player Stanley.

“As a fullback you don’t get to shine without a big effort by the rest of your team, and although we were disappointed to lose in the Grand Final at the weekend, it was a great achievement for us to finish top of the table.

“I wouldn’t be able to win this award without the performances of Sinead (Peach) and Hollie (Dodd), who were also on the shortlist, and everyone else who has contributed.”

The winners of the Coach of the Year and Young Player of the Year awards in the Women’s Super League will be revealed on Saturday at Old Trafford ahead of the men’s Grand Final.