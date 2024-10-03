St Helens announce key backroom staff shake-up following arrival of Lee Briers

LAURENT FRAYSSINOUS has left St Helens following the culmination of the 2024 Super League season.

Joining the Merseyside club in October 2022, the France national coach has been with Saints for two seasons and was part of the club’s coaching team that secured the historic World Club Challenge victory in Australia over Penrith Panthers in 2023.

Club chairman Eamonn McManus paid tribute to Frayssinous at the Saints’ annual End of Season Awards Night on Wednesday, and Saints captain Jonny Lomax presented him with a gift and a special club frame.

Speaking about his time at St.Helens, Frayssinous said: “I’ve really enjoyed my time, the boys are great players and people, and so are the coaching staff. We’ve been challenged, especially this year, with results not going our way for many reasons but it has been a pleasure to walk in day in and day out to work with these boys.

“Spending two years with Saints, I know I am a better coach than I was when I first came in – thanks to the staff and the boys. I understand why this club is successful and what it means.

“As for what’s next for me, I just want to be around my family and I can’t wait to go home and be with them.”

Head coach Paul Wellens added: “Laurent has been fantastic with us in the last two seasons, he has sacrificed a lot too being away from his loved ones back home in France.

“I can’t thank Laurent enough for the unwavering support, hard work and dedication he has given me and the club during his time here.

“I speak on behalf of the staff and all the players when I say we will miss him very much and we would like to wish him and his family the very best for the future.”

