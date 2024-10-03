Wigan Warriors and Leigh Leopards set for biggest play-off attendance for TWENTY years

WIGAN WARRIORS and Leigh Leopards are set for the biggest play-off attendance for TWENTY years.

Ticket sales last night struck 18,000, surpassing every Super League play-off attendance since 2004 when three fixtures hit the 20,000 mark.

Back then, 20,052 people flocked to the then-named JJB Stadium as Wigan Warriors overcame St Helens 18-12 in the elimination play-off before 21,225 filled Headingley as Bradford Bulls beat Leeds Rhinos 26-12 in the eliminator semi-final,

Leeds then went on to thrash Wigan 40-12 in the elimination final in front of 20,119 as the Rhinos then went on to beat Bradford 16-8 at Old Trafford that year.

And with ticket sales still going at a steady pace, the fixture between Wigan and Leigh could well surpass 20,000 fans.

