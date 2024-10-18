St Helens assistant coach Matty Smith departs Super League club

ST HELENS have announced that first-team assistant coach and Women’s head coach Matty Smith has departed the club and is exploring a different opportunity following the conclusion of the Saints’ 2024 rugby league season.

Smith returned to his hometown club in a coaching capacity in December 2022, taking up the role of Women’s Head Coach following his retirement as a player.

A Saints Academy product, Smith played for St Helens in two spells, also playing for Salford, Wigan, Catalans, and Widnes before calling time on his playing career.

During the 2023 season, Smith began working alongside the St Helens first-team in an assistant coach capacity alongside the club’s Women’s team duties. For the 2024 season, he was in a dual role across both teams.

In his two seasons in charge of the Saints Women, Smith helped secure two Women’s Challenge Cup trophy lifts at Wembley Stadium, and the 2024 Women’s League Leaders’ Shield by coming top of the regular season table.

Thanking St Helens for the opportunity to coach, Matty Smith said: “The last two years have been unbelievable. I wanted to get into coaching and to get offered a job straight after finishing playing was unexpected, and it was probably the best thing that happened in terms of my development, and I’ve learned a lot quicker.

“For the club to give me that opportunity was great and I’ve loved every minute.

“With the Women’s team, I stepped in to work with a good side, and my goal was to improve a few different things. I think this year in particular we showed it and the girls bought into what we wanted to do, so I’ve been very grateful to coach the girls.

“Getting the opportunity to come into work with the First Team with Wello [Paul Wellens], Laurent [Frayssinous], Ian [Talbot], and Matty [Daniels], you are only going to learn being around men like them and try to improve. So again, I’ve been really grateful and I’ve taken a lot from it.”

Head Coach Paul Wellens wished Smith well on behalf of the Club and added: “Matty began his coaching journey with Saints two years ago, and in that time we have seen how passionate he has been in his roles in the Club.

“We thank him for his efforts for the Saints’ First and Women teams, and wish him all the best for the future.”

It is widely thought that former Bradford Bulls boss Eamon O’Carroll will be taking over Smith’s role at the club.

