League Express Podcast No 60

In this week’s episode of the League Express Podcast, Jake Kearnan and Martyn are joined by Great Britain Legend Garry Schofield OBE to give their in-depth analysis of the Super League Grand Final.

They discuss what this season means for Wigan, whether they’ll go on to be one of the greatest teams in the modern era and who could possibly stop them next season.

They reflect on Hull KR’s season, how they can bounce back and they applaud the club’s success this season.

They also delve into Bevan French’s performance as the inaugural Rob Burrow Award winner, shine a light on other standout performers and discuss the weekend’s Championship and League 1 results, which saw Wakefield and Toulouse advance through to the Championship Grand Final while Hunslet were promoted to the Championship following their win over Swinton.

They also take a look at this weekend’s international fixtures, the ridiculous charge Peta Hiku was facing (he has since been cleared of all charges) and they praise Grand Final referee Chris Kendall.

And Martyn suggests that the global season should be reorganised for the benefit of the international game.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast