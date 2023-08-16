St Helens boss Paul Wellens on renewed appeal of Matty Lees’ ban and potential replacements

ST HELENS head coach Paul Wellens believes the Super League has a “strong case” ahead of their second appeal of Matty Lees’ suspension tonight.

The club will head to another Operational Rules Tribunal tonight in a bid to free Lees of a two match ban for a Grade C High Tackle in the aftermath of Saints’ 32-18 win over Huddersfield Giants at the weekend.

Saints’ original appeal – heard last night – failed to yield a positive result for Paul Wellens, but another appeal will follow.

“We are not just shooting at thin air, we feel we have a strong case. I don’t feel right that I comment too much but we will be appealing,” Wellens said.

“We have prepared as a team today without Matty Lees because that is where we currently stand.”

Wellens has explained who could replace Lees if his appeal is unsuccessful tonight.

“We have a number of options, James Bell is returning from suspension, he can come in on the edge or the middle, Sione Mata’utia can too as well. Lewis Baxter and Dan Norman can play there too and they have ben in and around the squad in recent weeks.

“Sam Royle and Joe Batchelor have played in the middle before. A number of them have put their hands up and said they are prepared to go in the middle if needs be.”

