St Helens centre Konrad Hurrell locks in contract for 2025 after serious injury

ST HELENS have handed a new contract to Konrad Hurrell for the 2025 Super League season.

Hurrell will wear shirt number 3 in 2025, with his number being the second new squad number that the club has formally confirmed following Tristan Sailor taking the number 6 shirt.

The 2024 season ended prematurely for Hurrell in July as he sadly suffered a neck injury which required surgery.

During his time in the Red Vee so far Hurrell has played on 63 occasions and scored 26 tries, seven of which came in 2024, including his 100th career try in the Saints’ Good Friday win over Wigan.

Hurrell’s first season with the Merseyside club ended in the best fashion with a try at Old Trafford in our 2022 Grand Final victory, Saints’ fourth successive Super League title.

The bulldozing centre also scored a pivotal four-pointer in the Saints’ historic 2023 World Club Challenge victory over Penrith Panthers.

Speaking to saintsrlfc.com about the news of staying a Saint for another season, Konrad Hurrell said: “Firstly I’m grateful, grateful to Wello [Paul Wellens] and Rushy [Mike Rush – CEO] for giving me another opportunity to be involved in this great club. I am buzzing as well!

“It’s just a blessing to be around the boys again and get the opportunity to live my childhood dream again.”

Opening up on his medical journey after being told he would need to have neck surgery, Hurrell was thankful to have a good support network around him and he was keen to prove doubters wrong.

“It was tough, tough to take it on the chin, but I guess that’s what our sport is, sometimes it comes to that with a serious injury. The only option was to get the surgery on it.

“I was trying to put a smile on my face, but inside it was hurting. I didn’t want to finish like that and I was fighting for that in the back of my head. I know a lot of people doubted that I would be back on the field. In my head, I didn’t want to leave this great game like that.

“Fast forward, three or four months later, I’ve got the green light now and it has felt good. There were a lot of people that doubted that I’d be back in this position again. I’m glad that with the help from my partner, Bec, pushing me through those tough times, and being around the boys, they were so good to me, making it feel like I wasn’t injured.

“Got the green light to be back in full contact and full training now, and I’m buzzing about it.”

