Relegated club’s captain sacked after pleading guilty to allegations of sexual assault

CHAMPIONSHIP club captain Dion Aiye has been sacked by Whitehaven after pleading guilty to allegations of sexual assault.

The Cumbrian club, which has remained silent until know so as not to “prejudice the case”, revealed last night that the 35-year-old has been dismissed.

In a statement posted on social media, Haven said: “After seeking advice from the RFL the Club suspended Dion following allegations of sexual assault.

“Dion was bailed to appear at the police station to be charged or released without charge four weeks after the alleged incident. Unfortunately the case kept being deferred with Dion not being formally charged until after the season had finished.

“The club had informed Dion that his contract would be terminated at the end of the season regardless of the outcome.

“Dion informed the Club he would be pleading not guilty, therefore the Club could not comment until now so as not to prejudice the case.

“Today Dion pleaded guilty to the charges set against him.

“Dion has now been formerly dismissed by the club.

“The Club would like to acknowledge the fans patience during this period of uncertainty.”

The offence is alleged to have taken place in May as he appeared at Workington Magistrates’ Court on November 18 (yesterday).

A spokesperson for Cumbria Police said: “Dion Aiye, 35, of Queen Street, Whitehaven, has been charged with sexual assault and bailed to attend Workington Magistrates’ Court on November 18, 2024.”

In March of this year, Aiye was given an eight-match suspension, fined and removed as captain following a tribunal after the PNG playmaker admitted assault and harassment charges at Preston Crown Court.

He was given an 18-month community order at the time, with the court also imposing a five-year restraining order banning him from contact with his victim or daughter.

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast