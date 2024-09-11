St Helens confirm release of forward at end of season

ST HELENS have confirmed that back-rower Sam Royle will leave the club when his contract expires at the end of the season.

Royle has captained Saints’ scholarship, academy, reserves and, on one occasion against Castleford Tigers in 2022, the first team.

Last week he lifted the Reserves championship title, but the 24-year-old has struggled to cement a Super League place, making 28 appearances since his debut three years ago.

Head coach Paul Wellens said: “I know I speak for everyone involved in the first-team environment when I say that Sam is someone we can rely on and helps set our standards.

“Not only when he plays on the field, but in everything we as a team do, and he does his job so well.

“We wish Sam the very best of luck in his next chapter, and thank him for his efforts for our club.”

Royle added: “I think everyone knows being part of this club has meant a lot to me.

“From going to Knowsley Road as a kid watching, to being part of this team and playing with people that have been your heroes since being a kid, it’s been amazing. But it’s time for a new chapter.”

