Kyle Amor lays out state of Whitehaven team after only fielding 15 players

KYLE AMOR says he is living “day-to-day” as Whitehaven coach as they continue to struggle raising a full team.

The Championship club have been in turmoil, with financial difficulties that CEO Les Messenger recently warned left them in “dire straights”.

In recent weeks, former directors returned to and then resigned from the board, previous head coach Jonty Gorley quit and their players threatened to go on strike.

Amor confirmed that Scottish prop Guy Graham has left the club and forward Perry Singleton has retired, while Italian back Jake Maizen is unavailable and hooker Dion Aiye still suspended by the club.

Injuries, illness the recall of loan players has also left them short as they battle against relegation to League One.

Amor, who could only field 15 players in last week’s loss at Wakefield Trinity, said: “Ryan King joins the list of injured players, with Callum Phillips, Jamie Doran, Oscar Doran, Marcus O’Brien, Connor Holliday.

“Some of those are close and others are long-term. Jake Maizen still remains unavailable.

“Guy Graham has since left the club. I had a chat with Guy and tried to get him back but he decided his time was done and he’s moved on.

“The lads from Halifax, (Sam) Campbell and (Ben) Hursey, have been recalled.

“And then Perry Singleton has retired, which is unfortunate but for him it’s a bit of a relief. We have to respect his decision and his reasons why.”

Whitehaven have slipped back into the automatic relegation zone after losing their last two matches, with Swinton Lions ahead on points difference and sitting twelfth (the relegation play-off place), and Barrow Raiders one point ahead.

Asked if Haven would be able to field a full team for this Sunday’s trip to Barrow, Amor said: “The honest answer is it’s too early in the week. Week-by-week is what we normally say in sport, but ours is day-by-day.

“It’s a tough game and they’re playing it so tough at the moment. They’re battered, bruised and busted but spirited absolutely. That’s what I’m hanging onto.

“We’ve got an opportunity now with three huge games, and we can’t look past Barrow.”

