St Helens could hand out nine debuts after resting most of first team for Castleford Tigers trip

St Helens have made no fewer than ten changes to their squad for Friday’s trip to Castleford Tigers, choosing to rest a host of first-choice players and bring in a batch of youngsters.

Only seven of the players who featured against Huddersfield Giants on Easter Monday have been named in the squad.

Tommy Makinson, Mark Percival, Jonny Lomax, Alex Walmsley, James Roby, Matty Lees, Joe Batchelor and Agnatius Paasi have been rested, while Curtis Sironen and Konrad Hurrell are suspended.

Nine of the ten newcomers – Lewis Baxter, Daniel Hill, Jumah Sambou, Taylor Pemberton (above), Shay Martyn, Daniel Moss, George Delaney, McKenzie Buckley, Rio Osaywanbo Corkill and Ellis Archer – could make their Saints first-team debuts. The other, Shay Martyn, has one previous appearance.

Saints also remain without Will Hopoate, Regan Grace, Lewis Dodd, Sione Mata’utia through injury.

Castleford make just two changes, with Niall Evalds absent after picking up an undisclosed injury in their victory over Leeds.

Sam Hall also drops out as the Tigers welcome back George Lawler, following a three-match suspension, and Greg Eden who was rested on Monday.

Jordan Turner (shoulder), Bureta Faraimo (knee), Danny Richardson (neck), Callum McLelland (knee), Jaques O’Neill (hamstring), Alex Sutcliffe (knee), Sosaia Feki (Achilles) and Ryan Hampshire (hand) remain out.

Castleford Tigers v St Helens – Mend-a-Hose Jungle, Friday 8pm

Castleford: 2 Derrell Olpherts, 4 Jake Mamo, 6 Jake Trueman, 8 Liam Watts, 9 Paul McShane, 10 George Lawler, 11 Kenny Edwards, 12 Adam Milner, 13 Joe Westerman, 14 Nathan Massey, 15 George Griffin, 17 Mahe Fonua, 19 Tyla Hepi, 20 James Clare, 22 Daniel Smith, 23 Greg Eden, 24 Cheyse Blair, 25 Suaia Matagi, 28 Brad Martin, 31 Gareth O’Brien, 33 Jason Qareqare.

St Helens: 1 Jack Welsby 14 Joey Lussick, 15 Louie McCarthy-Scarsbrook, 18 Kyle Amor, 19 Jake Wingfield, 20 James Bell, 21 Josh Simm, 22 Ben Davies, 24 Dan Norman, 26 Sam Royle, 27 Jon Bennison, 28 Lewis Baxter, 29 Daniel Hill, 30 Jumah Sambou, 31 Taylor Pemberton, 32 Shay Martyn, 33 Daniel Moss, 34 George Buckley, 35 McKenzie Buckley, 36 Rio Osaywanbo Corkill, 37 Ellis Archer.