Leeds Rhinos plan loan signing after naming squad for Toulouse Olympique showdown

Leeds Rhinos say they are pursuing a loan signing after being able to name only a 20-man squad for Friday’s crucial Super League visit of Toulouse Olympique.

The division’s bottom two meet at Headingley and the hosts are struggling to scrape a squad together with injuries and suspensions piling up.

James Bentley and Zane Tetevano both begin bans while Blake Austin is out after failing a head assessment in Monday’s defeat at Castleford Tigers.

Sam Walters makes a welcome return to contention for the first time this season following a shoulder injury while Liam Tindall is recalled, with Max Simpson and Jack Sinfield both retaining their spots in the squad.

But the club say they are “hoping to bring in a player on loan to complete the squad” before the game.

Jack Walker (hamstring), David Fusitu’a (knee), Harry Newman (hamstring), Aidan Sezer, Richie Myler (both groin) and Tom Holroyd (ankle) are all currently sidelined for Leeds.

Toulouse make three changes to their 21-man squad for the match, with Mathieu Jussaume featuring for the first time this season following an ankle injury.

Lloyd White and Joe Bretherton also come back in as Lucas Albert, Maxime Puech (both suspension) and Guy Armitage (neck) make way.

Latrell Schaumkel (knee), Dominique Peyroux (jaw) and Joseph Paulo (hamstring) remain out for the French outfit.

Leeds Rhinos v Toulouse Olympique – Headingley, Friday 8pm

Leeds: 4 Liam Sutcliffe, 5 Ash Handley, 8 Mikolaj Oledzki, 10 Matt Prior, 12 Rhyse Martin, 14 Brad Dwyer, 15 Alex Mellor, 17 Cameron Smith, 19 Bodene Thompson, 20 Tom Briscoe, 21 Morgan Gannon, 22 Sam Walters, 23 Jack Broadbent, 24 Jarrod O’Connor, 25 James Donaldson, 27 Muizz Mustapha, 28 Max Simpson, 29 Liam Tindall, 32 Jack Sinfield.

Toulouse: 3 Junior Vaivai, 4 Mathieu Jussaume, 5 Paul Marcon, 8 Romain Navarrete, 9 Lloyd White, 10 Harrison Hansen, 11 Andrew Dixon, 13 Anthony Marion, 14 Eloi Pelissier, 16 Joe Bretherton, 18 Mitch Garbutt, 19 James Cunningham, 20 Ilias Bergal, 22 Chris Hankinson, 22 Gadwin Springer, 23 Justin Sangaré, 25 Matty Russell, 26 Hugo Pezet, 27 Olly Ashall-Bott, 30 Maxime Stefani, 31 Tony Gigot.