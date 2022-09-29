St Helens duo ruled out of England squad for World Cup

Jonny Lomax and Mark Percival will not be part of England’s squad for the World Cup because of their injury concerns.

Halfback Lomax has been nursing a torn bicep for much of the Super League season, which finished with his Harry Sunderland Award-winning display in the Grand Final.

St Helens teammate Percival returned from a four-month lay-off with a knee injury for the play-offs, but the centre will also not feature at the World Cup.

However, Shaun Wane will have Herbie Farnworth available to him despite the uncapped Brisbane Broncos youngster being out since June with his own bicep injury.

And Salford Red Devils’ Kallum Watkins, a key part of the team which reached the World Cup final in the previous edition in 2017, is also expected to be named in Shaun Wane’s 24-player squad when it is announced at 10.30am on Friday.