St Helens fail in second Moses Mbye appeal

ST HELENS have failed in their second appeal against Moses Mbye’s one-match penalty notice.

Mbye was handed a one-match penalty notice for Grade B Dangerous Contact in the aftermath of Saints’ 8-6 defeat to Castleford Tigers on Friday night.

The Merseyside club chose to appeal that grade at an Operational Rules Tribunal which subsequently failed.

Saints then announced that they would appeal the charge once more at another Tribunal tonight. However, that has also failed, meaning Mbye will miss Saints’ derby clash against Wigan Warriors.

