St Helens fight off interest to secure Alex Walmsley’s future at Super League club

ST HELENS have announced that England international prop Alex Walmsley has signed a two-year contract extension, keeping him at the club until at least the end of the 2026 season.

Walmsley has spent 12 seasons with the Merseyside club, with this contract extension taking the Saints’ number eight into his 14th season in the Red Vee, but the club has managed to fend off plenty of interest to do so.

The 6 ft 5 powerhouse made his St Helens debut in a home fixture against Hull FC in 2013 and since then has gone on to make 278 appearances for the club to date, scoring 51 tries.

Along the way, Walmsley has won five Super League titles, four League Leaders’ Shields, a Challenge Cup, and a World Club Challenge.

Personal honours also include six appearances for England, four for Great Britain, and four Super League Dream Team selections.

Speaking to saintsrlfc.com, Walmsley said: “I’m really happy, it’s been something that’s been in the pipeline for a while so to get it finalised, sorted, and announced I’m pleased. I am happy and excited for the next two and a half years.

“14 years at Saints is a long time and I’ve had some fantastic times over those over the years so far, and I am sure there’s going to be some great times still to come.”

Walmsley still wants to win silverware at Saints.

“I signed professionally quite late, I didn’t come into the professional game until I was 22, and I feel like I’ve got a good few years left in me. I still believe when this contract’s up, I still think I’ll be in a great position to continue playing, but that’s something we’ll discuss further down the line. I know I had twelve months at Batley, but if I were to become a one-club man at Super League level, I don’t think there is any other club you would rather do it at than St Helens.

“Being at a club with the quality we have in our squad, we should be challenging for silverware. Anything less than that isn’t really an option, that’s a massive reason why I still want to be involved at Saints. I want to be part of successful teams, in finals and picking up silverware. There are high expectations on us, but those expectations can be met.”

Head coach Paul Wellens is thrilled the Saints have retained the services of Walmsley for a further two seasons, telling saintsrlfc.com: “Alex has been a fantastic story ever since he came into the club, his journey wasn’t the conventional one through an Academy system, he played university rugby and then joined Batley before coming to St.Helens.

“He is a shining example for players who don’t go through the youth systems that there is still another path. Since joining us he has been nothing but exemplary in everything he has done, a real talisman and a huge reason behind the success we’ve had in our recent history.

“When teams plan to play against St.Helens I would invariably think that Alex Walmsley gets mentioned in most team meetings because of how unique he is, how destructive he can be.

“We work with Alex day-to-day, and he is a diligent and caring person, who looks out for his teammates. Everyone has a huge amount of respect for him as a person and not just as a player.”

