Warrington Wolves forward signs new deal at Super League club

JOE BULLOCK has signed a new two-year deal with Warrington Wolves.

The 6ft 5in and 111kg prop has penned a new deal which will keep him at the club until the end of the 2026 season.

The 31-year-old middle has made 43 appearances for the club to date since joining the Wire ahead of the 2022 season.

Joe Bullock said: “I’m very happy to have committed my future here.

“I’ve had some good chats with Sam [Burgess] and I’m excited about where the future of the club is going.

“I’ve enjoyed my time here ever since I arrived. I love the club, the squad we’ve got here and the structures around us.

“Sam’s influence around the club is amazing and the rapport he has with the lads is positive.

I feel he’s really going to help me progress and develop. It’s an exciting opportunity for me.”

Warrington Wolves head coach Sam Burgess added: “I’m happy Bull [Joe Bullock] has agreed a contract extension with the club.

“He’s a valued part of our pack, a popular figure amongst the playing group and he will be an important player for us in the years ahead.”

