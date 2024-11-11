St Helens forward joins new club

WIDNES VIKINGS have announced their newest addition for the 2025 Championship season, as young forward McKenzie Buckley arrives at the DCBL Stadium on a one-year deal from St Helens.

Buckley, 20, arrives at the club having been part of the St Helens first-team squad last season. He made his debut for the 10x Super League Champions in a 30-10 defeat to Castleford Tigers in 2022.

On his arrival at the Vikings, Buckley said: “I’m buzzing to be coming in this season, it’s an exciting year for me and I just want to showcase what I can do and help the team as much as I can.

“I’m still a young player and have a lot to learn but I’d like to think I’d offer more of a physical presence in the team.

“I love the contact aspect of the game and I’m a powerful runner so I think that will help the team for next year.”

Buckley has also made first-team appearances on loan for Whitehaven and North Wales Crusaders over the last two seasons.

Head Coach Allan Coleman said: “McKenzie Buckley was in that first-team squad at St Helens last year. He’s a player with bags of potential and that excites me, to see the talent he has got.

“He’ll be a great player in the Championship. He’s young, enthusiastic, and keen to prove himself in the game.

“I coached him previously when he was younger and I think he’s the kind of player we need in this squad. So I’m really excited to see the player McKenzie turns into for us.”

