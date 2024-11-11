Son of Lee Briers returns to UK to sign for new club

THE son of Lee Briers, Reece Briers, has returned to the UK to sign for a new club.

Briers, who has most recently been plying his trade in Australia for Queensland Cup side, Norths Devils, but has now signed for the Swinton Lions for 2025 and beyond.

The Lions were, of course, relegated from the Championship at the end of the 2024 season, with previous head coach Alan Kilshaw tendering his resignation.

Since then, a big rebuild has ensued at Heywood Road, with former Warrington Wolves forward Paul Wood taking over the reins at the Lancashire club.

Meanwhile, Briers has experience of League One, having scored four tries in 15 appearances for the North Wales Crusaders back in 2022 before leaving for Australia.

The Lions confirmed Briers’ move on social media last night with the halfback – like his father, Lee – posting: “I’m looking forward to getting started.

“I can’t wait to get around the boys at Swinton and rip in.”

