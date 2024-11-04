St Helens forward makes Championship move

Widnes Vikings have snapped up forward Brett Bailey from Super League side St Helens.

Bailey, 20, joins from St Helens on a one-year deal, having made two appearances for the Vikings on loan in 2024.

The forward made his debut in the Vikings’ Round 10 victory over York Knights, also appearing in the Vikings’ win against Halifax Panthers in Round 16.

On his deal with the Vikings, Bailey said: “I was buzzing to get the option to sign with my hometown club for 2025, I think we’re heading in a really positive direction.

“It’s a new challenge for me, I loved the environment last season and it’s something that I wanted to be part of again.

“I’m really looking forward to the 2025 season. I think we set a standard last season by reaching the playoffs and hopefully this year we can go even further.”

Bailey also made first-team appearances for Whitehaven, Swinton, and North Wales Crusaders in 2024.

Head Coach Allan Coleman said: “Brett Bailey is a good young player who has been in a Super League setup at St Helens.

“He’s a Widnes lad which is vital for me, to get Widnes lads playing in the jersey. He’s a player with a lot of potential, he’s got the build and all the abilities to be a really exciting addition.”

