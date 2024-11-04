Championship club reveals restructure as controversial figurehead departs

WIDNES VIKINGS have confirmed a restructure of the club which has seen controversial figurehead Chris Hamilton depart as Head of Operations.

Hamilton took up the role in late March 2023 following a lengthy spell with Oldham, but now he has left the Championship club.

In a statement posted on the Vikings’ website and social media, the club thanked Hamilton for his time at Widnes, saying: “In a strategic move to streamline operations and enhance organisational effectiveness, the Club is announcing a technical restructure aimed at supporting the growth initiatives and enhancing overall business performance.

“This transformation includes a comprehensive re-evaluation of systems and processes across all departments; we are committed to creating a dynamic and resilient infrastructure.

“As part of the restructure, the club is announcing the departure of Head of Operations, Chris Hamilton.

“Chris came into the club in an instrumental role overseeing operational functions. We thank Chris for his contributions to the club and wish him the best for the future.

“The Club will be making no further comment at this time.

“Updates on further developments will be communicated in the coming weeks as the club advances through this exciting phase of growth.”

Click here to get the digital edition of League Express

Click here to subscribe to the print edition of League Express

League Express is also widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.

Click here to listen to the League Express Podcast