St Helens given double boost as boss Paul Wellens hails disciplinary success in Super League Round One

ST HELENS will welcome back Morgan Knowles and Moses Mbye for the clash against Huddersfield Giants on Saturday evening.

Both men missed the thrashing of London Broncos in Super League Round One last week, but Saints head coach Paul Wellens has revealed both Knowles and Mbye could play this weekend.

“Morgan Knowles and Moses Mbye have trained with us this afternoon. Hopefully those two will come back into recognition,” Wellens said.

“We’ve got two players available there that to add to the 17 that did so well last week so there are some tough calls that need to be made.”

Much has been made of the amount of cards disciplinary issues faced by Super League teams already in 2024, but Saints were issued no cards and received no bans in the Round One win over London Broncos.

“Discipline was an area where we needed to improve on last year. We have been working hard on that during pre-season.

“There are early signs of progress but we need to keep working hard to make sure we are on the right side of things knowing that we do play a chaotic sport.

“It has been much talked about during the course of the weekend, I thought there was slight trepidation on how things were going to be dealt with certainly with on-field matters.

“Some decisions have been made where people, if they think they are right or wrong, I don’t think things will change too drastically over the next couple of weeks.

“We need to get our tackling right and decision making right.”

Two Super League teams are not playing this week due to the World Club Challenge, with Wigan Warriors going up against Penrith Panthers as Leigh Leopards sit out.

For Wellens, he would welcome a chance to play a Super League game in the US, with NRL chiefs keen on expanding the sport into different markets.

“I’m never going to turn down a free trip to Las Vegas but any opportunity we get to try and grow the sport and showcase the sport to a different audience is hugely beneficial.

“And, certainly, if things like that are being discussed then I am sure as a club we would love to be involved in the conversation.

“We had a great experience of playing Down Under and what that did for us as a club in terms of putting our small town on the map, any chance we would have of doing that again moving forward I’m sure we would jump at.”

Click here to purchase a digital edition of League Express.

Click here to purchase an online edition of League Express through pocketmags.com.

Click here to listen to our new League Express Podcast.

League Express is widely available from local newsagents across the north of England.